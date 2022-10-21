Black Adam Reportedly Added New Post-Credits Scene With DC Universe Ties

The future of the live-action DC multiverse is at an interesting turning point, following Warner Bros. Discovery's recent high-profile decision to shelve the Batgirl movie, as opposed to releasing it in theaters or on the HBO Max streaming service. That, combined with comments from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav about efforts to create a ten-year plan for DC films, has made many wonder what's ultimately in store for other projects in the pipeline. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter broke down the immediate future of various DC movies and TV shows, and revealed a major detail regarding the upcoming Black Adam film. According to their reporting, a recent June test screening of Black Adam "including a new post-credits scene introducing a new element to Johnson's place in the DC Universe."

It's unclear at this point what that post-credits scene could ultimately be, especially after years of rumors and speculation about a crossover between Johnson's Black Adam and Henry Cavill's Superman. We also know that the The Suicide Squad corner of DC's movie canon will play into Black Adam, with Viola Davis confirmed to reprise her role as Amanda Waller, so it will be interesting to see if that post-credits scene has something to do with that.

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," Johnson said when asked by ComicBook.com if he sees himself in this role for years to come during a recent Q&A with press. "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.