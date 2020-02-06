Birds of Prey Star Jurnee Smollett Opens Up About Black Canary's Exciting Solo Project

✖

After breaking out in 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), it was only a matter of time before Jurnee Smollett's instant fan-favorite take on Black Canary was given another outing in the spotlight. That second outing is coming in the form of a solo Black Canary movie on HBO Max, with Smollett's friend and frequent collaborator Misha Green penning the screenplay. There haven't been a ton of updates on Black Canary this year, save for Green teasing her work on the script, but Smollett remains as excited as ever to return to the character.

ComicBook.com caught up with Smollett ahead of her new movie, Spiderhead, which debuts on Netflix on June 17th. During the interview (which you can watch above), we asked Smollett about taking on the mantle of Black Canary once again.

"I'm just so incredibly excited about a number of things that I can't talk about," Smollett told us. "I mean, I'm excited, that's what I can say. I'm excited about getting to explore a lot... I feel like we've only touched the surface with Black Canary. And she's one of the dopest martial artists in the DC Universe. That is something that is a real challenge in my head that I'm just excited at the possibility of being able to explore deeper and further and wider and greater."

Smollett wasn't allowed to say much of anything specific about the Black Canary project, but she did take a moment to sing the praises of her collaborator. Playing Injustice together often, Smollett and Green have a shared love for Black Canary, and it's clear they're brewing up something unique with this next film.

The actress did go as far as to hint at the kind of wild ideas Green has for the character in the upcoming story. When Green came up, Smollett simply smiled and said, "Here's the thing. Her imagination is BIG!"

For now, we're still waiting for concrete information regarding Black Canary, but Smollett has made it clear that something very exciting awaits.