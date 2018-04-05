‘Black Lightning’: What’s Next For SPOILER After “Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion”?

Tonight’s episode of Black Lightning was an intense one, but not just for Jefferson Pierce. Events transpired this evening for one character that might just have major implications for all of Freeland.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion”, below.

In tonight’s episode, Kara Fowdy (Skye P. Marshall) is ordered by the A.S.A. to move forward capturing Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). To make this happen, she bribes two of Freeland’s dirty cops, Deputy Chief Cayman (Anthony Reynolds) and Detective Glennon (Faron Salisbury) to plant drug evidence in Jefferson’s car and have him arrested. From there, the A.S.A. will have him transferred to a black ops site so they can confirm he’s Black Lightning and then kill him.

It’s a straightforward evil plan, but it doesn’t quite go the way they plan it to. Inspector Henderson (Damon Gupton) is already wary of Cayman and Glennon having witnessed them working with The 100 previously, but when they go after Jefferson for drugs and the feds get involved, he knows something is clearly not right. To help save Jefferson, Henderson — who still hasn’t been brought in on the secret that Jefferson is Black Lightning — does a little digging. He finds the paper trail on the bribe Glennon received to frame Jefferson and leverages that for dirt on Cayman. Proving that the detective and deputy chief were not just on the take but framed Jefferson in the process is enough to have Jefferson released and both dirty cops arrested.

Cayman’s fall from grace results in Henderson being promoted to deputy chief, putting him in a position to make real changes for the city of Freeland by standing up against The 100, against crime in the city, and against the corruption on the police force. He goes so far as to promise the people of Freeland “a better police department” in the press conference where his new role is announced.

So, what’s next? Henderson’s new role within the police department will without a doubt put him in opposition of the likes of Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III). The gang leader will return to Freeland in next week’s “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain”. It seems that the gang leader has ties to the A.S.A. which will tap Tobias to capture — but not kill — Black Lightning. Henderson will also likely have an uphill battle just within his own police force. As Cayman was being arrested he told Henderson that he didn’t understand how things worked in Freeland. Considering how deep the A.S.A.’s reach appears to go, things may get a lot worse before they get better in Freeland.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.