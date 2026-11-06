5 Justice League Unlimited Heroes Who Deserve to Be in the DCU, and Batman Needs One as a Partner

Widely regarded as one of the best DC animated shows and set in the iconic DC Animated Universe (DCAU), Justice League Unlimited (JLU) served as a direct sequel to the hit series Justice League (2001). The series premiered in July 2004 and ran until May 2006, spanning three seasons and 39 episodes. Picking up two years after the events of the “Starcrossed” three-part Justice League finale, Justice League Unlimited featured a far expanded roster of superheroes, stretching well beyond the League’s seven founding members to more than 80. As the DCU begins introducing more heroes into its canon, there are five characters from the series that deserve to appear in the new universe, and one should partner with Batman.

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5.) Etrigan the Demon

Etrigan is a demon that speaks in rhymes who is bound to the human man Jason Blood. His first appearance in the DC Animated Universe was in The New Batman Adventures, a follow-up series to Batman: The Animated Series. Viewers don’t learn much about his backstory there, though. It wouldn’t be revealed until his Justice League appearance. In “A Night of Shadows,” the wizard Merlin bound the demon to Blood and granted him immortality as punishment for betraying Camelot to Morgaine Le Fey, an evil sorceress. He showed up in three episodes of JLU, including a quick cameo in the first episode. He appeared as a child then later back as an adult in “Kid’s Stuff” (his adult form was voiced by Kevin Conroy) and later in “The Balance” (voiced by Michael T. Weiss), enduring mystical pain.

Etrigan would be a great character to appear in the DCU. He and his human Jason Blood have yet to be adapted in live-action, appearing only in animation and comics so far. A frequent pairing with Batman and other members of the Justice League, and an enemy of the Lords of Chaos, his inclusion would allow stories to be told that lean heavily into the magic side of DC. An interesting story from the comics they could adapt would be Batman: Curse of the White Knight, where Blood is a priest and involved with the Order of St. Dumas, which could also lead to Azrael’s introduction.

4.) Red Tornado

Red Tornado is an android who debuted in comics in 1968. His first major appearance in Justice League Unlimited was in the episode “This Little Piggy,” which is famous for showing Batman (Kevin Conroy) singing “Am I Blue?” He only had one other significant appearance, and the rest were just cameos. In his original comic appearances, Red Tornado was built by the villainous T. O. Morrow to destroy the Justice Society of America, but thankfully a wind entity took over, and Red Tornado was born. It is unknown if that backstory carried over to the DCAU, though. He was voiced uncredited by Powers Boothe.

Red Tornado is a great character that would be well suited to the DCU. He offers a chance to tell a very human story about a character that is anything but human. While he didn’t get much screen time in JLU, he was a prominent character in Young Justice. His story there would be great to adapt. In that series, Red Tornado built a body for himself that looked like a human. He wanted to interact with humanity in a way he couldn’t in his normal robot body. He also had “siblings” in that series, which could also prove to be a fulfilling story device for a DCU project, as the DCU has placed a lot of focus on humanizing its super-heroic characters, as well as spotlighting their flaws. His siblings could offer an opportunity for Red Tornado to really put what he learns from humanity to a test.

3.) Zatanna

Zatanna Zatara is a powerful magician and the daughter of Giovanni “John” Zatara (who is also a magician but did not live long enough to become a member of the Justice League). Zatanna is occasionally a love interest for Bruce Wayne (or Dick Grayson if she is younger, like she was in Young Justice). She joined the Justice League in the first episode of Justice League Unlimited. Zatanna initially uses traditional magic, but by the time of the series, she has developed her natural powers that were passed down from her father. Her magic works by saying relevant words and phrases backwards. Her first appearance in Justice League Unlimited was also “This Little Piggy,” where she was working with Batman to track down Circe and get her to reverse a spell. Both she and Circe became emotional in the episode because of Batman’s singing voice.

Zatanna is a very popular character. She even has a new solo comic series that started earlier this year. Adding her to the DCU would be a great move by DC Studios. James Gunn is fond of superhero teams, and Zatanna has been a member of Justice League Dark, a supernatural offshoot of the League that handles mystical threats outside of what the other members can handle. This team includes Etrigan. Adapting this team would fit in well alongside existing media like Creature Commandos and could even tap more into the horror genre that fans of the newly released DC film Clayface are currently clamoring for.

2.) Huntress

Helena Bertinelli (and sometimes Helena Wayne, daughter of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, but not in the DCAU), better known as Huntress, was a member of the Justice League when JLU began. The daughter of mob boss parents who were murdered, she trained to become a vigilante out of vengeance. Her membership to the Justice League would prove temporary, as she was fired after a fairly short time. She hunted down the man who killed her parents and attempted to do the same to him. Martian Manhunter had learned of her plan and set the whole thing up to catch her. She was ousted from the League, but that was not the end of her story. She and The Question began working together to truly track the man down, and they were successful in doing so. She wouldn’t kill him, though, and after that, Huntress began a relationship with The Question while continuing to act as an independent crime fighter.

Huntress is one of the most underappreciated DC heroes, and it would be great to see her appear in the DCU. James Gunn and DC Studios have proven successful at taking less popular characters and turning them into diamonds. Huntress could surely be one. If they were to adapt her, either of her backstories would work well. If they truly do make Bruce Wayne on the older side, making Helena his child would create interesting story opportunities. They could even adapt the story seen in Justice League Unlimited, which could even include her relationship with The Question. Speaking of…

1.) The Question

Vic Sage, aka The Question, is a member of the Justice League known for his crackpot conspiracy theories but excellent detective skills. Extremely paranoid, he uses a flesh colored mask to hide his identity and a special gas that could alter his hair and clothes. He was suspicious of everyone and everything, which made him all the more fun. Vic even went through everyone’s trash. He was voiced by Jeffrey Combs in the series, and he gave him the perfect dry yet sarcastic sound that fans still associate with the character to this day. The character was perfect for comic relief, while also rivaling Batman in finding answers to mysteries.

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The Question should be in the DCU and partner with Batman. He has a history of working in Gotham. Creating a major mystery within the city that the two of them have to collaborate to solve would be perfect, and almost guaranteed to be a hit with the audience. The two would contrast each other well. Batman would be pragmatic, while The Question would be quite the opposite. Both have strong egos, and it would most assuredly cause them to bump heads. It could prove to be the most unique, and possibly the best, live-action Batman media to ever grace our screens, whether in the form of a movie or another prestige drama series on HBO.