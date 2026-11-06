Jimmy Olsen Actor Teases ‘Surprisingly Big’ Stakes in The People v. Gorilla Grodd

Although the DCU did just take a gamble with its first R-rated horror movie Clayface, there’s little doubt that its greatest risk of all is going to be the upcoming bizarre mockumentary series The People v. Gorilla Grodd, but Jimmy Olsen actor Skyler Gisondo just teased that it’s not going to be as purely silly as some might be thinking. The nuts and bolts of this show actually remain pretty tightly under wraps for now. As mentioned, it’s already confirmed that it’s a mockumentary, and early looks on set, from Gorilla Grodd riding a scooter to an a cappella number of “Party Rock Anthem” make it clear that this is going to be like nothing DCU fans, or perhaps superhero fans more broadly, have ever seen before.

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Yet, if audiences are expecting a goofy, inconsequential show, that’s apparently not going to be entirely the case. Rather, Gisondo has just suggested that there will be some “surprisingly big” stakes for the show, which may very well mean some tie ins to other DCU shows and movies or, perhaps, some major plot points that have lasting impacts on those upcoming projects. Check out more about what Gisondo said, and what it might mean for The People v. Gorilla Grodd, down below.

Is The People v. Gorilla Grodd More Serious Than People Think?

Gorilla Grodd in Creature Commandos / DC Studios

In the comics, Gorilla Grodd certainly does not come off as the comedic character he seems to be in The People v. Gorilla Grodd. Rather, he is a legitimate and threatening villain, so it will be interesting to see him in this new light. Yet, with Gisondo’s recent comments, it seems audiences could be in for more than they’re expecting on that front. Specifically, per Deadline, Gisondo said, “There’s a difference between being a piece of the puzzle in a very big movie, where you can come in, take really big swings and try things, and being more at the center of a story. It’s a different kind of thing. I think the stakes of the show are surprisingly big. It’s deeply funny, and I think people are going to be surprised by the stakes, where it goes, and how big it gets. It’s definitely a more intense version of Jimmy Olsen than we’ve seen before.”

It’s Gisondo’s comments about the size of the stakes and the “big” nature of the story that feel particularly notable here. While it was going to be exciting to see Jimmy Olsen again, and that automatically meant a tie-in to the movies, what we had seen so far suggested that this was going to be a bit of an off-beat entry that perhaps didn’t bear as much weight as some other projects in the DCU. However, the comedic nature of the show and the teases that have been shown thus far might be a bit of a fake-out. It’s possible, especially in light of this new insight, that there might be quite a bit more than meets the eye with The People v. Gorilla Grodd, and that is actually a very exciting prospect.

Are you looking forward to The People v. Gorilla Grodd? Have these new comments just gotten you more interested? Let us know down below.