Best Look Yet at Clayface’s Planned Final Form Just Dropped & It’s Better Than the Final Movie

The , Clayface, hit theaters on Oct. 23 and actually proved to be quite popular; however, a new look at a design for the character just proved that it could have been even better. The DCU has certainly had its ups and downs, even in what has been its first few years of full-blown releases. While Superman was largely a success in 2025, and Lanterns gained quite a bit of traction too, Supergirl, which was released this past summer, was not nearly as well received. With that background, Clayface had a bit of a difficult road ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yet, the movie managed to win many critics and viewers over, with the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for the movie currently sitting at a very impressive 94% (and the critic score not too far behind at 78%). Clearly, based on that, the movie was far from terrible, and it had many strengths, from the storytelling to the performances and more. Among its better traits was also its willingness to lean into some truly gory and disturbing moments—earning itself that R rating. Even in light of that, though, a new look at a design for Clayface’s form has some fans feeling like this could have made the movie even better. Check out the design and what fans are saying below.

This Design Is Actually Cooler Than What’s Primarily Used in Clayface

Clayface undeniably goes to some incredibly gross places, and in terms of body horror, it’s arguably more than many were expecting from a DC movie (or another movie in this larger genre). However, in the end, he clearly wasn’t as twisted and mutilated as he could have been, as KM Effects Ltd just shared an image on Instagram that shows something even more horrifying. The post explains, “Last year, we were hired to make prosthetic blood effects, fake dummies, props, and VFX lighting models for the recent Clayface movie…this post shows the Clayface VFX lighting creature costume we were asked to build. This was to help for framing and shadows and for VFX to animate over.”

Evidently, this wasn’t actually intended to be directly used in the movie, based on that explanation, but that’s actually a shame. The design is deeply unsettling, and it would have been incredible to see this come to life more fully on the big screen. It’s clear that many fans agree, as well, based on some replies to this post. For example, one comment reads, “Holy crap. I wish the movie showed more of him without so much darkness,” and another says, “This looks so much better than the CGI version in the film. I love the look of this.” Even so, Clayface has more than proven itself as a solid DCU installment, and it’s clear that how the film ultimately depicted Clayface, in his many forms, landed well with fans.

Do you wish we had seen this form more directly in Clayface, or do you like how he looked throughout the movie? Let us know in the comments down below.