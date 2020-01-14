Black Lightning Book of Markovia Chapter 2 Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two,” the January 27 episode of Black Lightning.In the episode, the ASA is hunting the Pierce family as a result of the conflicts that have arisen between Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Agent Odell (Bill Duke), while Lynn (Christine Adams) continues her journey into the underbelly of Green Light and desperation. This episode will likely be the first to start picking up on some long-running Black Lightning storylines, since the January 19 episode will be dealing with the fallout from “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which will realign the Arrowverse and fundamentally change the way Jefferson and the rest of the Black Lightning cast view the world.

After all, until very recently, Superman and The Flash only existed as fictional characters. During “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” though, Jefferson worked with The Flash and, upon seeing Superman for the first time, remarked, “So the Superman thing — that’s real? After all this time…”

THE HUNT – Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

Black Lightning airs on Mondya nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following new episodes of All-American. “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two” debuts on January 27.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on January 14.