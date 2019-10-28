Jefferson Returns to Freeland in New Black Lightning “Book of Occupation: Chapter Four” Photos

The CW has released photos for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four”. The episode, the fourth of The CW series’ third season, is set to pick up with Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and wife Lynn (Christine Adams) reunited with their family and once again back in Freeland after having spent a significant period of time in an A.S.A. facility under the order of Agent Odell. However, Freeland is a far cry from the way it was the last Jefferson saw the city. Not only is it under A.S.A. control and martial law, but the Markovian threat is lurking just nearby.

However, as you can see in the pictures that follow, there are other challenges facing the Pierce family. Last week, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) was reunited with Grace (Chantal Thuy) which could present some challenges for Anissa and her family. Additionally, Khalil (Jordan Calloway) continues his work for the A.S.A. as Painkiller as we’ve previously seen the nefarious agency having essentially mind-wiped the young man into being their ultimate weapon. You can check out the official episode synopsis below and continue on for photos from the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CHALLENGES ABOUND – Jefferson (Cress Williams) faces new challenges due to the shocking state of Freeland. Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself under intense pressure as she desperately tries to find a solution to the continuing crisis in Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues her work at the clinic. Lastly, Jennifer (China-Anne McLain) finds her confidence shaken. The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed Mary Lou Belli.

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four” airs October 28.

Jefferson Pierce

Painkiller

Painkiller

Gambi

Blackbird

Grace and Anissa

Jefferson and Anissa

Grace

Grace

Anissa and Grace

Anissa

Grace and Jefferson

Anissa