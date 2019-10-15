A Virus Breaks Out in Black Lightning “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three” Promo

This season on Black Lightning, things just keep getting worse for the city of Freeland as well as for Jefferson Pierce and his family. The city is under martial law as the ASA continues to roll out their nefarious plan for the metahumans. Jefferson and Lynn are separated from their children. Anissa is running into her own issues outside the Freeland perimeter while Jennifer is left all alone in Freeland and now, the Markovians are coming. All of this does not bode well for anyone involved but from the looks of the things, next week takes things to a whole new critical level — one that could see the deaths of many people, metahuman and otherwise.

The CW has released a promo for “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three” and in the promo, it appears that a virus will break out and endanger many lives. It’s an event that may end up leading to the return of Black Lightning after a long absence, but the conditions of that return may end up leading to some major problems between Jefferson and Lynn. According to the episode synopsis Jefferson brokers a deal with Agent Odell, leading to a rift between himself and Lynn.

TENSION – When Lynn (Christine Adams) learns that Jefferson (Cress Williams) brokered a deal with Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) without consulting her first, it begins to put a strain on their relationship. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy) have an emotional encounter. China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Pat Charles.

That growing rift between Jefferson and Lynn is something that Christine Adams spoke about a bit earlier this year.

“Do you think it’s rock solid?” Adams asked with a laugh when we suggested as much (in the video above). “If you think about that very last beat of season 2 when Odell came in, he basically dropped a bomb in their lives and that’s bound to cause a strain in the relationship and it’s going to dig into some old wounds: ‘this is why we never should have gone back down this road.’ And at the same time, he’s sort of blaming her for the whole Green Light thing. So they’re at loggerheads.”

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three” airs October 21.