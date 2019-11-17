Black Lightning: “The Book of Resistance: Chapter One” Photos Released

Last week saw a big reveal about the resistance to the ASA’s lockdown of Freeland on Black Lightning. With the death of Tavon and footage of Jefferson Pierce being beaten by ASA forces poised to tip the people of Freeland to their breaking point, The CW revealed that Chief Henderson is the figurehead behind the resistance. Now, he wants to combine forces with other pockets of rebellion to take their city back but as the resistance rises it looks like things may take a more serious turn for the Pierce family.

The CW has released new photos for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter One,” the upcoming Monday episode of Black Lightning. It’s hard to gauge just what is going on in the photos. Several of the photos show Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) and Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy) with Anissa appearing to be dealing with continued effects from her encounter with Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) while others appear to show the Pierce family attending a funeral — likely that of Tavon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the photos from the episode as well as the official episode synopsis below.

LOYALTY – Jefferson (Cress Williams), is torn between his loyalty to his family and his commitment to saving Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) commitment to Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy) is deepening. Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) makes an interesting discovery. Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Resistance: Chapter One” debuts November 18.

An injured Anissa

Anissa and Grace

Anissa

Grace

Gambi

Grace and Anissa

Anissa and Jefferson

Jefferson, Lynn, and Anissa

Anissa and Jefferson

Lynn and Jefferson

Lynn and Anissa

Lynn

Jefferson

Anissa, Jefferson, and Jamila