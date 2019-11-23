Thunder Returns in New Black Lightning The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle of Franklin Terrace” Photos

The CW has released photos for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle of Franklin Terrace,” the upcoming eighth episode of Black Lightning‘s third season set to air on Monday, December 2. The episode will be the last episode of Black Lightning ahead of the network’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, an event that will see Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) joining the Arrowverse in his first-ever crossover appearance. That event kicks off on December 8.

In the photos, which you can check out for yourself in the slideshow at the bottom, we see the return of Thunder/Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams). All season thus far, Anissa has kept her Thunder suit and identity under wraps as she operates in A.S.A. occupied Freeland as the vigilante, Blackbird. Given that the resistance against the A.S.A. is rising in Freeland, it makes sense that things might reach a major boiling point in the episode that would lead to the return of Thunder. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode — which was previously entitled “Pale Horse” — below.

RESISTANCE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) goes up against the ASA. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) continues to manipulate Lynn (Christine Adams). Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Jake Waller. Original airdate 12/2/2019.

For the first time, Black Lightning will be part of The CW‘s interconnected universe of DC Comics shows, colloquially called “The Arrowverse,” and will take place in the Arrowverse’s annual crossover event. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

