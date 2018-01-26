‘Black Lightning’ Digs Into the Death of Jefferson’s Father in “Aches and Pains”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Aches and Pains,” the Black Lightning episode set to air on February 13.

In the episode, Anissa and Jennifer both seem to be dealing with aspects of their burgeoning super powers, while something nudges Jefferson to re-examine the murder of his father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the series’ pilot, Jefferson said that he originally suited up as Black Lightning in order to punisher Tobias Whale after he literally stuffed newspaper articles down his father’s throat until Jefferson’s father choked to death on them.

From context, it seems that Pierce’s father was a reporter who was writing about crime in Freeland and may have come a little too close to the truth about Tobias.

Tobias is still wanted, per posters at the police station, but it seems he is officially presumed missing or dead, while at least some elements of the police force know that he is alive and continue to allow him to operate with impunity. At this point in the series, Tobias believes Black Lightning to be dead, thinking the latest acts of super-heroism are those of an imitator.

“Jefferson believes that Tobias disappeared. Tobias on the other hand believes, well he doesn’t know about Jefferson, but he believes that he killed Black Lightning,” series star Cress Williams told ComicBook.com. “So he believes he’s no more. And my character believes that he left, that he’s not in Freeland anymore. And so he’s been operating so underground that I didn’t know he existed anymore. It’s not even until later on down the line that I realize all these things that I step out to go and try to find it in, and fight again, are tied to him. The One Hundred has always existed but, you know, you figured that they weren’t as strong as they used to be. But then we start to discover that old villains have weird dynamics.”

You can check out the official description below.

An unexpected phone call unearths the long-buried need for Jefferson (Cress Williams) to investigate the murder of his father.

Meanwhile, Annisa (Nafessa Williams) wrestles with the fact that her actions have dire consequences. Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) learns the importance of controlling her temper – in all situations.

Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star.

The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed by Rose Troche.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT following The Flash on The CW. “Aches and Pains” will debut on February 13.