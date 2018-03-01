‘Black Lightning’: Lady Eve Plots Her Next Move in “Equinox: The Book of Fate” Photos

The CW has released promotional photos for “Equinox: The Book of Fate,” next week’s episode of Black Lightning.

As the photos indicate, Lady Eve (Jill Scott) will be a factor in the episode as will her connection to Peter Gambi (James Remar). In this weeks’ episode it was revealed that Gambi and Lady Eve both served in the ASA, with Lady Eve reporting to Gambi during her time at the mysterious agency. However, while Gambi was once the superior it was made clear that Lady Eve holds the power now — a theme that the photos for “Equinox” drives home. You can check out the photos in the gallery below.

Lady Eve’s control over Freeland and its various questionable players is something fans got a look at in the promo for the episode as well. While the promo shows Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) eager to join her father Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) as a vigilante taking on The 100 in Freeland, it also shows that things are escalating in the streets. In the promo, Lady Eve can be seen picking up firearms to deal with something herself.

The photos also hint that escalating issues in Freeland could take another life and while it’s not clear who the person lying on Lady Eve’s table is, it does look quite a bit like Inspector Henderson (Damon Gupton). Considering that we know Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) has deep reach within the Freeland police and that Henderson was questioning the source of one of his officer’s information this week, the idea that the inspector might just be a target for The 100 or even Lady Eve herself isn’t too much of a stretch of the imagination.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c after The Flash on The CW. “Equinox: The Book of Fate” airs March 6.