‘Black Lightning’: “Equinox: The Book of Fate” Preview Released

The CW has released a new promo for “Equinox: The Book of Fate,” next week’s episode of Black Lightning.

As the promo shows, the episode will see Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) eager to join her father Jefferson/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) as a vigilante taking on The 100 in Freeland. But even as Anissa tries to find a purpose with her new powers — and Jefferson tries to come to terms with his daughter wanting to be a vigilante — things are escalating in the streets. You can check out the promo above.

As the promo shows, there’s more death, more drugs, and more violence on the streets of Freeland than ever. Even Lady Eve (Jill Scott) seems to be pushed to her breaking point as the otherwise composed and powerful funeral home owner is seen losing her cool, which apparently means the use of a firearm.

The idea of Lady Eve losing her cool to the point of using a gun is a somewhat terrifying prospect, one that can’t bode well for Black Lightning or even for Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III.) In tonight’s episode it was revealed that Lady Eve has a complicated past, one that connects her to Peter Gambi (James Remar,) Jefferson’s closest ally. While we previously learned that Gambi is retired form a secret government agency, the ASA, tonight we found out that Lady Eve was part of that organization as well and not just part of the ASA, but that Gambi was her superior. And if that information wasn’t stunning enough, Lady Eve alluded to Gambi having some damaging secrets of his own, secrets that she alone is keeping from coming to the light.

What those secrets are remains to be seen, but for now it appears that Gambi has Jefferson’s “best interests” at heart. Remar told ComicBook.com that while his point of view is different than that of Jefferson’s ex-wife, Lynn (Christine Adams,) he really is looking out for the hero.

“[Lynn]’s got her point of view and I’ve got mine, and in some ways, they work at cross purposes, but we both have Jefferson Pierce’s best interests at heart,” Remar said. “Once again, it could be a wife or a mother saying, ‘I don’t want my kid to play tackle football,’ and yet the coach is saying, ‘But he loves it. It makes him happy.’ He’s not going to do anything that would make him do. So, they do have different points of view, but they are bonded by the fact that they both love the guy.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.