‘Black Lightning’: LaWanda: The Book Of Hope Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “LaWanda: The Book of Hope,” the second episode of Black Lightning‘s first season.

In the series premiere, Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a high school principal, found himself returning to the streets as the vigilante hero Black Lightning when a violent and dangerous gang member kidnapped his daughters. Next week, Jefferson will continue going after those involved in the kidnapping and, as you can see in the promo above, will see him officially return as Freeland’s hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While not elaborated on in the promo, next week’s episode will see Jefferson struggle with his decision to return to Black Lightning. In the official synopsis for the episode it’s revealed that as the community struggles with the violence surrounding them, a glimmer of hope appears: Is Black Lightning (Cress Williams) back? Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams), noticing the changes in the community, is also left wondering.

While Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) struggles with his decision, Gambi (James Remar) urges him to take up the mantle once more and return to life as Black Lightning. Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) try to deal with the aftermath of their jolting experience.

And for the justice-oriented activist Anissa, part of that aftermath might just involve her taking up her own heroic mantle. Previously released promotional images for Black Lightning revealed Anissa’s costumed look as the superhero, Thunder. Anissa becoming a hero not only would be a fitting response to the trauma she endured, but would also help connect the family. It’s especially significant the show is as much about family as it is about superheroes.

“The thing is is that, being her older sister, there’s some exciting things that [Anissa is] discovering, but there’s also some struggles that I as the older sister, want to shield your younger sister from going through,” Williams told ComicBook.com during a recent set visit. “There are some struggles that if I could keep her away from, I would.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.