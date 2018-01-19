‘Black Lightning’: “LaWanda: The Book of Burial” Photos Released

After a dominant series debut this week, Black Lightning is coming back for more!

The CW has released the first photos from Black Lightning‘s upcoming third episode, “LaWanda: The Book of Burial.” As you can see in the gallery below, something is going down in Freeland.

One of the four new photos shows a large group of people marching through the street, all holding candles in their hands. It’s unclear whether this demonstration is some form of protest, or if those involved are mourning the loss of someone close to them. With everything happening in Freeland, there’s a good chance this could be a bit of both.

The other three photos that were released feature Anissa Pierce going through some training, likely learning how to harness her recently-discovered powers.

If you recall, as the first episode of Black Lightning came to a close, Anissa learned that she had her own special abilities, not unlike her father. As she leaned on the sink in her bathroom, the porcelain structure shattered, and the episode came to a close.

The photos from the third episode show Anissa pushing around heavy objects, and going through some hand-to-hand combat exercises. As we know from an earlier photo released by The CW, Anissa goes on to become the vigilante hero Thunder, and it looks as though this episode will show how she prepares to make that transition.

You can check out all of the new photos in the gallery above, and you can find the official synopsis for “LaWanda: The Book of Burial” below:

“HOLDING OUT HOPE — As Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) tries to determine if the community can survive without the help of Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) starts to come into her own. Meanwhile, Jefferson and Lynn (Christine Adams) try and figure out their new dynamic. Finally, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) reveals to her parents that she has been grappling with something big. James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star. The episode was written by Jan Nash and directed by Mark Tonderai”

Black Lightning airs new episodes at 9pm ET every Tuesday on The CW, following The Flash.