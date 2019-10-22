Black Lightning: Jefferson Returns to Freeland in “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four” Promo

The CW has released a preview for “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four,” the upcoming October 28 episode of Black Lightning. As fans of superhero series have seen, thus far Season 3 has been dramatically different than the previous two seasons of the series. Season 3 kicked off with both Jefferson and Lynn Pierce being held in some sort of A.S.A. facility while their daughters, Anissa and Jennifer, were left alone in Freeland but were forbidden to use their powers. The Freeland they were left in was itself under martial law and locked down — no one in or out — with the A.S.A.’s nefarious plan for metahumans and the looming threat of the Markovians making life in the new police-state something of a living hell for residents. Now, as challenges continue to rise, it seems like things are about to reach a tipping point for the entire family.

In the preview, which you can check out in the video player above, we get a taste of just what those challenges might be as Jefferson finds himself confronted with just how bad things are in Freeland. It goes along with the previously-released official synopsis for the episode which also notes that that crisis in Freeland is putting pressure on Lynn as well. You can check out the official synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CHALLENGES ABOUND – Jefferson (Cress Williams) faces new challenges due to the shocking state of Freeland. Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself under intense pressure as she desperately tries to find a solution to the continuing crisis in Freeland. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues her work at the clinic. Lastly, Jennifer (China-Anne McLain) finds her confidence shaken. The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed Mary Lou Belli.

All of these pressures may be leading to a breaking point for Jefferson and Lynn. Last season we saw the pair relationship tested, but ultimately stronger than ever but according to series star Christine Adams, the bomb Agent Odell dropped in the Season 2 finale has opened up old wounds and sent the couple down a difficult road.

“If you think about that very last beat of season 2 when Odell came in, he basically dropped a bomb in their lives” series star Christine Adams, who plays Lynn, told ComicBook.com previously. “That’s bound to cause a strain in the relationship and it’s going to dig into some old wounds: ‘this is why we never should have gone back down this road.’ And at the same time, he’s sort of blaming her for the whole Green Light thing. So they’re at loggerheads.”

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four” airs October 28.