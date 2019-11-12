Black Lightning The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five,” tonight’s fifth episode of Black Lightning‘s third season. The episode is set to continue the story of Freeland’s occupation by the A.S.A., but as tensions rise in Freeland, it sounds like things will begin to come to a head with something happening that finally leads to consequences for the Pierce family, that could come with long term impact for everyone involved.

Here is the official synopsis for the episode. “CONSEQUENCES – Jefferson (Cress Williams) struggles with the effects on his family, leading to a decision with tragic consequences. Meanwhile, Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) identity is threatened. Lastly, Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) takes an important step toward winning over Jennifer (China Anne McClain). Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Robert Townsend directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd.”

The consequences that the Pierce family face may include a breaking point for Jefferson and Lynn. Last season we saw the pair relationship tested, but ultimately stronger than ever but according to series star Christine Adams, the bomb Agent Odell dropped in the Season 2 finale has opened up old wounds and sent the couple down a difficult road.

“If you think about that very last beat of season 2 when Odell came in, he basically dropped a bomb in their lives” series star Christine Adams, who plays Lynn, told ComicBook.com previously. “That’s bound to cause a strain in the relationship and it’s going to dig into some old wounds: ‘this is why we never should have gone back down this road.’ And at the same time, he’s sort of blaming her for the whole Green Light thing. So they’re at loggerheads.”

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five” airs November 11.

Jefferson and the occupation forces

Jefferson and students

A tense standoff

Jennifer

Painkiller

Blackbird

Lynn

Lynn and Tobias

Tobias and Lynn

Gambi and Blackbird