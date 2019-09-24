Black Lightning Season 3 Extended Trailer Teases New Suit

The CW has released a new trailer for the third season of Black Lightning. In Black Lightning, “Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.”

In Black Lightning Season Three, “”We find Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) like never before, in the hands of the ASA with his wife Lynn (Christine Adams) as Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) tightens his grip on the Pierce family, leaving Jennifer (China Ann McClain) abandoned and Freeland without Black Lightning and Thunder. But Anissa (Nafessa Williams) secretly defies Odell in her alter ego as Blackbird with the able tactical and technical support of Gambi (James Remar). Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. Directed and written by Salim Akil.”

A photo from the set of production suggests that Black Lightning will be getting a new look in the new season. Black Lightning star Cress Williams said in a recent interview that the new season’s conflict may see the family at odds with one another.

“The family is probably the most disjointed we’ve ever had it,” Williams said. “It’s the whole Markovian conflict. It’s pulled everyone in different directions because they’ve gotten a little bit divided, in the sense there are just different focuses that they have and different motivations that they have.

“We’re filming, I think, episode 4 right now, and [for] a lot of the family members it’s like, ‘Oh here’s our first scene together’, because just where the drama has taken us has really spread us out…[Jefferson] makes a really big sacrifice. That sacrifice is what really propels him at the beginning of the season.”

What do you think of the new Black Lightning trailer? Let us know in the comments. Black Lightning will return for its third season on Monday, October 7th on The CW. The show will part of this year’s Crisis on Infinite Earths with The CW’s other DC Comics series.