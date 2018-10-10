‘Black Lightning’ Season Two Premiere Recap With Spoilers: “Rise of the Green Light Babies”

“The Book of Conesequences Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies” begins with video of a news report of police strangling Nissa Williams, a user of Green Light, to death. In the next scene, Reverend Holt is using the death to preach about the murders of black men in the community.

Jefferson is being questioned in his office by members of the school board in regards to the attack on the school last season. They inform him the school is temporarily being shut down.

Lynn is being questioned by a federal authority about her knowledge of Green Light. The fed orders her to stay away from anything involving Green Light, even though she knows how to help people suffering from the addiction.

Jennifer wakes up to Anissa sitting on the foot of her bed worried. When asked what’s wrong, Anissa shows Jennifer a video the elder sister took of Jennifer levitating in bed while seemingly on fire.

Kara Fowdy is on the way to her car in a parking garage when she’s stopped by Syonide, requesting the vice principal to join her in visiting Tobias Whale. Fowdy refuses and the two fight. Fowdy eventually uses a dagger in her heel to seemingly kill Syonide.

Jefferson and Lynn are having a heated discussion about Jennifer. Lynn recommends they have Jennifer see a therapist and Jefferson upsets saying that she has more problems than the average teenager. The conversation calms down and Jefferson informs Lynn that the school board shut them down.

Fowdy goes to Gambi’s shop and confronts him about his role with the ASA. She asks from his help in leaving ASA operations and in exchange, she’ll retrieve the briefcase they’ve been after.

Elsewhere, a pastor is preaching to his congregation and reveals to them that the ASA won’t be releasing those members of the community that’s been placed into the pods. Rather, they’ll have to raise over half a million dollars to be able to sue the government for the release of the captives.

Lynn has a sit down with Jennifer to talk about her expanding powers. An upset Jennifer accidentally shocks her mother, who runs away.

In the bathroom, Lynn tells Jefferson that she spoke with Gambi, who helped Lynn gain access to the pod people at the ASA.

We a shot inside of what looks to be a drug house. A masked vigilante is knocking everybody out and soon enough we see that it’s Anissa in a toned-down outfit. She makes quick work out of the bad guys and takes all of their money.

Jefferson dresses up as Black Lightning and goes to talk to Deputy Chief Henderson. There, Henderson lays out the evidence he’s compiled that Jefferson Pierce is Black Lightning and with nowhere to go, Jefferson reveals his identity. Jefferson admits to Henderson that Anissa is Thunder. Although Henderson is upset, he doesn’t do anything with Jefferson.

Later that night, Jefferson’s in bed watching a news report on the government’s testing on members of poor urban communities. Lynn walks in and Jefferson reveals to her that Henderson knows the true identity of he and Anissa. Lynn reassures him that Henderson is a welcome friend and someone that can be trusted.

Anissa sneaks back home to avoid detection by her parents.

Gambi calls Jefferson to his shop to tell Jefferson that his assistant principal was acting as Proctor’s spotter for the ASA.

Anissa goes to the church we saw earlier in her new costume and she gives the pastor the stolen drug money, in an effort to help out with the churches fundraising efforts.

Jennifer’s talking to a friend in her room when she starts having an episode. She rushes to the bathroom and begins to start lighting up again.

Lynn is talking to the same ASA agent as before but this time around, she’s much more composed and combative.

Later on in the afternoon, Lynn calls Jefferson home because of Jennifer’s episode. She’s in the tub surrounded by some sort of orange force field. Jefferson pulls her out of the tub and bear hugs her in an attempt to smother the energy. The hug happens to work.

At work the next day, Jefferson is informed that the school board has voted to close down Garfield permanently. Jefferson offers to step down in exchange for keeping Garfield open.

We see the kid killed at the beginning of the episode has been reanimated and is hiding out in a warehouse.

Lynn’s now walking among the pods of captive kids, showing her control of the project.

Annisa can be seen stacking more money into a bag, presumably more drug operations she’s shut down.

Jennifer is levitating in bed again, still surrounded by ythe orange energy.

Fowdy has entered Tobias’ office and confronts the gangster directly. He’s upset over Syonide’s death and uses his harpoon on Fowdy. She’s able to cut the string off the harpoon and escape out the window.