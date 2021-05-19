Black Lightning Series Finale Photos Released

✖

Black Lightning comes to an end next week and ahead of that episode, The CW has released photos for "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure", the series finale for Black Lightning. The episode is set to be a final showdown between the Pierce family and Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III), but will also see Jennifer Pierce/Lightning (Laura Kariuki) face off with Chief Anna Lopez (Melissa De Sousa) who has a serious vendetta against metahumans, particularly Lightning. However, while there are major events to come, the photos from the episode suggest that there will be some joy in the finale as well, potentially even a proper wedding for Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Grace (Chantal Thuy).

Of course, the episode will also have to deal with where this week's penultimate episode left Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams). The episode ended with it appearing that Tobias finally managed to kill Jefferson. The episode's preview suggests otherwise, but whatever is next for Tobias in the series finale, Jones has indicated that he's pleased with the way things end for the character.

"I don't want to give away too much, but I will say Khalil has just as much revenge in his spirit for Tobias as Jefferson does at this point. Tobias has kind of made a real enemy of everyone, really, especially the poor people [in Freeland]. So it's going to be very interesting to see who's going to get Tobias in the end." Jones said. "I don't think [any] viewer would be disappointed in how we're wrapping this up."

"I was very satisfied," he said of the end of Tobias' journey. "It's funny that I'm saying that because I've been going back and forth for the last six months on how this could end. I am satisfied and happy with the conclusion."

You can check out the series finale synopsis below and keep reading for photos.

“BLACK LIGHTNING” SERIES FINALE – After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil."

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. The series finale, "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure" will air on Monday, May 24th.