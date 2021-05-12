Black Lightning Finale Episodes Promo Teases "Unfinished Business"

✖

Only two episodes remain for The CW's Black Lightning and while the official synopsis for the series finale hints at closure for the Pierce family and those in their orbit -- the episode's title is quite literally "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure", the path to that ending still has a lot to take on and now, in a new preview for the final two episodes of the groundbreaking series, "unfinished business" for both Black Lightning and Tobias Whale is teased.

In the preview, Tobias (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) says he has "loose ends" to tie up while the Pierce family is ready to take Tobias down, hinting at what could be an explosive finale confrontation. You can check it out for yourself below and, after that, check out the official synopses for the final two episodes of the series.

"PENULTIMATE – Jefferson (Cress Williams) realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) is focusing on an end game. Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway, and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Benny Boom."

“BLACK LIGHTNING” SERIES FINALE – After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway, and Chantal Thuy star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil."

These final two episodes also offer the final opportunity to see Black Lightning deal with the trauma that many of the characters have been carrying, something that will be interesting to see how it all ultimately works out.

"I think I just wanted to go back to dealing with the family. We had ended on such a broad note of ending the Markovian war," showrunner Salim Akil said in an interview earlier this year. "I wanted to then go back to the family and see what trauma looks like and how do you go about healing yourself. If you remember, Jefferson is depressed because his daughters have killed people, his wife has killed in people in this war, and he feels like he's let them down and it's his responsibility."

"Trauma changes people," Akil continued. "So I wanted to explore the idea of trauma, especially in African American families, because not all of us but far too many of us live in areas where gun violence and crime is prevalent on a daily basis, and nobody is really doing anything to try and solve it or report it anymore. So there's a lot of trauma out there, and I just wanted to say to the people watching, 'Hey, in order to heal, you have to talk about things. You have to deal with them and you have to seek help.' I think if there's a theme this year, someone said that 'trauma is sort of the big bad this season.'"

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. The series finale, "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure," will air on Monday, May 24th.