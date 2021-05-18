Black Lightning Series Finale Preview Released

✖

Black Lightning ends its four-season run next week and now, The CW has released a preview for the series finale, "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure, one that teases an electrifying final showdown not just between Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) and Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) but Jennifer Pierce/Lightning (Laura Kariuki) and Chief Ana Lopez (Melissa De Sousa) as well. As the preview says, lightning strikes one last time. You can check it out for yourself below.

As for how things end, while viewers will have to tune in themselves next Monday to find out, Jones told Entertainment Weekly that he's pleased with how Tobias' story ends, though he noted that it isn't just Jefferson who has it out for him. Khalil (Jordan Calloway) and even the people of Freeland all have very valid reasons to want Tobias done.

"I don't want to give away too much, but I will say Khalil has just as much revenge in his spirit for Tobias as Jefferson does at this point. Tobias has kind of made a real enemy of everyone, really, especially the poor people [in Freeland]. So it's going to be very interesting to see who's going to get Tobias in the end." Jones said. "I don't think [any] viewer would be disappointed in how we're wrapping this up."

"I was very satisfied," he said of the end of Tobias' journey. "It's funny that I'm saying that because I've been going back and forth for the last six months on how this could end. I am satisfied and happy with the conclusion."

You can check out the series finale synopsis below.

“BLACK LIGHTNING” SERIES FINALE – After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil."

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. The series finale, "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure" will air on Monday, May 24th.

Are you ready for the series finale of Black Lightning? Will Tobias come out on top or will the heroes win the day? Let us know how you think it will end for Tobias, Jefferson, the Pierce family, and the rest of Freeland in the comment section!