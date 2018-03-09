‘Black Lightning’ Synopsis Released for “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption,” the Black Lightning episode set to air on March 27.

In the episode, Black Lightning apparently follows in the footsteps of his late father, seeking to find a group of children gone missing years ago. As is wont to happen in these stories, though, apparently nothing is as simple as it seems.

There are also apparently more personal doubts simmering for Jefferson Pierce, all while Gambi finds himself stuck between Black Lightning and the villains he is battling again.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

SECRETS AND LIES – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) attempts to rescue several long-missing children reveals a secret he did not anticipate, and its resulting connections. Gambi (James Remar) struggles to stay strong while in a compromising position. Jefferson begins to view things differently.

Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star.

The episode was written by Pat Charles and directed by Eric Laneuville.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption” will debut on March 27.

