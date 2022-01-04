Blue Beetle Star Has Tried On His Costume

The star of DC Comics’ upcoming Blue Beetle movie has already tried on his costume. Xolo Maridueña is currently kicking butt on Cobra Kai. But he told USA Today that he’s already had the pleasure of wearing an early version of the new uniform. In DC Comics’ upcoming picture, he’ll be playing Jaime Reyes. When news about this project dropped officially at DC FanDome, the Internet exploded. It seems as though the publisher and Warner Bros. want to tap into some more of their youth heroes now. Batgirl has a movie on the horizon and Michael B. Jordan is producing a Static Shock movie. Now, the Beetle will get his shot. “We’ve done two suit fittings,” Maridueña said. “They’re hoping that I get more buff by the time we actually start filming. But I’ve seen the suit, and it looks awesome.” It’s an exciting time for DC Comics fans, even more so when you consider that this movie will have a theatrical release as well.

Maridueña talked to the outlet about the fifth season of Cobra Kai. Being the face of a big Latino superhero in Hollywood is all-new but he’s ready for the challenge.

“Honestly, it feels like I’ve skipped a few stepping stones. “Cobra Kai” has been such a wonderful opportunity, (and) it feels a little bit intimidating being this is my first movie and it’s in a realm that’s totally different than anything I’ve ever worked on. I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” he admitted. “It’s gonna be important, not only for Latinos and to see people of color, brown people, represented onscreen, but also show a story that we haven’t really seen before.”

Previously, when talking to Variety, the Cobra Kai star sounded ecstatic about being introduced to this comic book world. “The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he’s Latino. I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” Maridueña observed. “I think it’s so important, and I don’t want to stand on the soapbox for too long but representation is so important.”

Maridueña also added some comments about how hard he was going in the gym due to preparation for this movie. He said, “Luckily I have a background in martial arts and training in that kind of realm but this is a whole different game, this is like the big boys, so I’m ready to pack on a couple pounds and hit the gym.”

