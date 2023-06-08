New Blue Beetle Motion Posters Released

Blue Beetle has released some new motion posters to promote the upcoming release date of the film – and you can enjoy those below! The posters were released on Twitter with the caption: "Jaime Reyes is a Superhero, whether he likes it or not. #BlueBeetle – Only in Theaters August 18".

Jaime Reyes is a Superhero, whether he likes it or not. #BlueBeetle - Only in Theaters August 18 pic.twitter.com/dWzxpOKZJk — Blue Beetle (@bluebeetle) June 8, 2023

Blue Beetle has been one of the lone survivors of the old era of DC/Warner Bros. films. While Batgirl and other announced TV/movie projects got culled in the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Blue Beetle was elevated from being an HBO Max streaming release to a full-on theatrical release. The bet seems to be paying off well: marketing for Blue Beetle has sparked significant buzz for the film, starting with the fact that it is DC's first Latino-led superhero film. Blue Beetle will also be the first official ambassador for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios franchise, and all the bigger things to come from it.

"If we get one movie or a trilogy and fucking fold this into the Justice League sh*t, we're ready for the whole nine," Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña recently told Empire Magazine.

"For me and Angel [Manuel Soto, director] and the team, we kicked ass with this movie. It just depends on numbers," Maridueña added. "The goal was to create a movie for a young me and a young Angel that said, 'Hey, man, someone who looks like you or comes from a similar background can be a superhero.' The second thing was to open more doors for people like us. As fun as it is to get into this superhero world where everything is [dialed up to] 110 percent, [it's] the characters... that I've [most] related to."

Synopsis: Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle also stars Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as Jaime's father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as Jaime's mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as Jaime's sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as DC villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle opens in theaters on August 18th.