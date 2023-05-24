DC's Blue Beetle Movie New Look Released

The Flash is the next big movie on DC's roster, but it's not the only film from the company to look forward to this year. Blue Beetle is hitting theaters in August and will see Xolo Maridueña taking on the role of Jaime Reyes, the comics hero who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. Today, Fandango shared an exclusive new look at Maridueña in the Blue Beetle costume, which was recently on display at CinemaCon.

"It seems the Beetle is out of the bag! Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes in #BlueBeetle, which makes its way to theaters August 18! Check out this new image from the @DCOfficial superhero film, and sign up for fan alerts today," Fandango shared. You can check out their post below:

Who Stars in Blue Beetle?

In addition to Maridueña in the titular role, Blue Beetle stars George Lopez as Jaime's Uncle Rudy, Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, and Bruna Marquezine as Penny as well as Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar. Harvey Guillen has also been cast in the film as Dr. Sanchez. This isn't Lopez or Guillen's first time working with DC as both have lent their voices to the animated Harley Quinn series.

What Is Palmera City?

In the comics, Jaime Reyes lives in El Paso, but he's getting a new home in the Blue Beetle movie. The film is set in Palmera City, a new place created for the movie. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com attended a Blue Beetle trailer event, which featured a Q&A with Maridueña and director Angel Manuel Soto. During their chat, they explained the decision to create a new home for Jaime.

"To bring Palmera City to the screen is fantastic in its own regard because Jaime, as we were discussing, Blue Beetle, the vision was to have Blue Beetle be on the same level as someone like a Superman or a Batman who have Gotham or Metropolis or cities that are the beating hearts of the themes of the comics, and to create a world for Jaime and to create a world where he feels he fits was really such a humbling and honoring experience as well," Maridueña said.

Soto added, "We introduced Palmera City as trying to put Jaime in a city that kind of like the same thing like Xolo said. Superman has Metropolis, Central City for the Flash, Gotham. Why doesn't he have his own city? He's f*cking dope. And that doesn't mean that El Paso is not dope. El Paso is awesome, and El Paso is very much present in the life of the family. But in service of positioning Blue Beetle as a potential leader in the DCU, Palmera City came to life, and thanks to Palmera City as well and the bigger world-building around it is what got us the theatrical."

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18th.