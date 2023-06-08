Blue Beetle Reveals Cryptic New Teaser For DC Movie

Blue Beetle just revealed a cryptic new teaser for the DC movie. On social media, the company posted a clip of the Scarab from the Blue Beetle poster with someone telling Jaime Reyes that he's going to be a hero whether he likes it or not. It's building some intrigue ahead of the film's August 18th release date. Xolo Maridueña stars as the lovable DC Comics superhero that's been thrust into a situation beyond his wildest dreams. However, all those cool powers come with a pretty wicked price as authorities both of our world and beyond won't rest until they get a piece of what Reyes is wearing on his back.

It's no secret that DC is betting big on Blue Beetle. The Flash debuts in just a few weeks, and while that movie is going to be one of the biggest Summer attractions, Jaime Reyes might end up being the future of the DC Universe. As James Gunn and Peter Safran take the reins of DC Films, they have a lot of decisions to make and which elements to carry over from before their tenure is a huge part of that. Blue Beetle is firmly in that realm, but initial reactions have been great so far. Check out the teaser for yourself right here.

This is a developing story…