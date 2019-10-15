Former Catwoman Anne Hathaway Congratulates Zoe Kravitz on New Role in The Batman

It looks like the cast of Matt Reeves’ The Batman is starting to come together nicely. After handing the role of Bruce Wayne to Robert Pattinson earlier this year, Warner Bros. has since added Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Jonah Hill in an undisclosed villain role (reportedly either Riddler or Penguin). The biggest piece of casting news from the film so far, save for Pattinson as Batman, was revealed on Monday afternoon, as Big Little Lies star and X-Men alum Zoe Kravitz was tapped to play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

Positive reactions to this casting have flooded social media, with both fans and fellow stars weighing in on the choice by Reeves and Warner Bros. People seem to really love the idea of Kravitz as Catwoman, even those who have played the role of Selina Kyle in the past. Anne Hathaway took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her excitement for Kravitz and the future of the character.

“The biggest congrats to [Zoe Kravitz] on landing the role of a lifetime,” Hathaway wrote in the post. “Well, one life anyway… Enjoy the ride, Selena.”

Kravitz is now the fourth actress to take on the role of Catwoman on the big screen. Michelle Pfeiffer starred as the character in 1992’s Batman Returns, while Halle Berry donned the mantle in the standalone Catwoman film in 2003. Hathaway portrayed Selina Kyle opposite Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises back in 2012.

Unlike in those previous iterations of Batman, Reeves’ take is going to be much more focused on the noir elements of the character’s story, which allow for Selina to take on a substantial role.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves said in a previous interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.