Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.

Along with Ricci, the new audio series also stars Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die, The Many Saints of Newark) as The Joker and Justin Hartley (This Is Us) as Bruce Wayne. The full announced cast and creative staff lists follow:

Cast:

Christina Ricci as Harleen Quinzel

Billy Magnussen as The Joker

Justin Hartley as Bruce Wayne

Production:

Executive Producers for Spotify: Julie McNamara, Liz Gateley and Rachel Wolf

Physical Production by Realm

Directed by Eli Horowitz

Writers:

Eli Horowitz

Matthew Derby

Rachel Khong

Spotify and Warner Bros. first announced their partnership in 2020. Batman Unburied was the first series to come out of it.

"As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB," said Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer for Spotify, at the time of the announcement. "We could not be more excited to be working with Robert, Peter, and the entire Warner Bros. and DC teams to deliver new exclusive stories to the more than 286 million Spotify users."

"Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for nearly a century, and we're continuing to expand that legacy across all types of media platforms for our fans," said Robert Steele and Peter Girardi in a joint statement. "Spotify's deep engagement with its consumers and commitment to prioritizing their podcast vertical makes them an ideal partner in this endeavor. We're excited to bring beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to use our storytelling prowess to redefine what's possible in the scripted audio space."

Batman Unburied is streaming now on Spotify.