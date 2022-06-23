Batman Unburied Getting a Second Season on Spotify

DC's Batman Unburied scripted podcast will be returning for a second season on Spotify. The announcement was made at Spotify's "Dive Into The Batman Audio Universe" panel on Wednesday. The first season of the podcast debuted on May 3rd and soon after launch rose to the top of Spotify's charts, hitting number 1 on 11 markets for more than two weeks. While a specific release date for the second season of Batman Unburied was not given, it was noted that the new season would be "coming soon".

From writer David Goyer, Season 1 of Batman Unburied stars Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Hasan Minhaj as The Riddler along with Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, Sam Witwer as The Harvester and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Poison Ivy. The first, ten-episode season was a psychological thriller that saw Gotham City terrorized by a serial killer known as The Harvester but instead of Batman coming to save the day, Bruce Wayne is a forensic pathologist on the case — and Martha and Dr. Thomas Wayne are still alive. Or course, nothing is quite as it seems as the story unfolds.

Season 1 of the podcast featured a diverse cast which brought new perspectives on these iconic characters, particular in terms of Bruce Wayne/Batman, something that Duke spoke about in the panel.

"It's always been joked that Bruce Wayne's superpower has been white privilege and I had to go through this period of really imagining and setting myself free to find a way in – this man who completely distrusts the justice system so much that he decides to take it into this own hands – this feels a lot more than the diasporic Black experience that I knew," Duke said.

Here is the official synopsis of the first season of Batman Unburied: "When audiences meet Bruce Wayne, he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham's citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego, Batman."

Are you excited for a second season of Batman Unburied? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!