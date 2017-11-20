Chyler Leigh on How Alex Deals with Mon-El’s ‘Supergirl’ Return

When Mon-El (Chris Wood) returns to Supergirl tonight, series star Melissa Benoist has hinted that it will not be the reunion that Kara (or likely fans) expected.

Without having seen the episode, which was not screened in advance for critics, likely to avoid spoilers, it is difficult to guess how she meant that, but one thing is for certain: Alex (Chyler Leigh) won’t completely trust Mon-El’s too-good-to-be-true return from his exile in space.

“There’s a skepticism,” admitted Leigh during a recent conversation on the set of Supergirl. “After all that time, you can kind of really understand what happened with Mon-El and the time that’s passed. It’s not an easy pill to swallow no matter what, and for Alex — Alex is always going to be protective of her sister. They’re trying to really wrap their minds around what that looks like.”

The character reappears today, and seemingly will bring with him members of the Legion of Super-Heores — after all, that ship in which Mon-El appears in the trailers for tonight’s episode has multiple tubes in it, not just his. With Saturn Girl and Brainiac-5 already cast, one has to wonder when they show up — but Leigh admitted that their arrival is another in a long line of complications for the DEO and Team Supergirl.

“With the Legion coming in, it’s sort of like you never have a down moment or a dull moment. It’s like you gotta deal with these things, and arrgh, everything comes in, and it all just falls down at once,” Leigh said.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.