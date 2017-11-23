Chyler Leigh Says Alex is “All Over” the ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ Crossover

Alex Danvers is making her first trip to an alternate Earth in Monday’s episode of Supergirl — and she is all over the four-part crossover event, according to series star Chyler Leigh.

Alex will bejoining her sister at the wedding of Barry Allen and Iris West, getting away from all the stress back in Earth-38, and looking forward to unwinding, spending a little time around metahumans and Legends, and of course (eventually) fighting some Nazis….Well, no. That wasn’t part of Alex’s plan originally, but that’s what happens when invaders from Earth-X crash the wedding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, I’m all over it!” Leigh told reporters during a recent visit to the set of Supergirl. “Went there for Barry and Iris’ wedding, that was whole point for going there, the catalyst behind it. It’s comic book that nothing is ever peachy and easy. Disaster ensues. It’s everybody banding together and figuring out strengths, weaknesses.”

Along the way, Alex will make some new friends, get a bit of an appreciation for just how weird her sister’s life can be, and, per one of the trailers for the crossover, apparently face a firing squad alongside The Flash and White Canary.

It was not all seriousness, though, as Leigh found some of the lighter things to get excited about — and found community in the other actors and the unfamiliar crews who she says were supportive throughout.

“You have all these minds in one place, and all these superpowers in one place,” Leigh said. “I was like, ‘I’m really glad that I have a DEO outfit. Like I’m super stoked about this.’…With Alex and Kara, it is very much a duke-it-out, like, “We’re here together. We’re in this.” At certain moments, we’re fighting for each other, fighting to get to each other, and fighting together. You really get to see a lot of sides of everybody, and sides that you wouldn’t expect. It was a lot of fun. It was a lot of work and exhausting, but it was a lot of fun. We all had a really great time together. The biggest thing about it is that when you’re working that much, and you’re working that hard, and you have such little time, it’s basically making like a huge feature in three weeks, and so, it was ridiculous….This is my first crossover, so I didn’t know anybody. But at the same time, you start to see people working up in Vancouver that I worked with 10 years ago. Crew members just kind of going high-fives, walking around, saying, ‘Hey, how’s it going? This is great!’ All around, it was a great experience. We all knew that we were in the thick of it together. Everybody kept as highest spirits as you can when you’re tired. But we all just had fun and laughed as much as we could and just enjoyed the experience ’cause how could you not?”

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27 and 28 beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.