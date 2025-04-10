Beast Kingdom Debuts Updated DC Comics Figure Line

Beast Kingdom has been teasing an update to their Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes (DAH) lineup that limits soft goods in favor of more traditional figure sculpts, and today you can finally get your pre-orders in. The first wave includes Darkseid, Superman, Batman, The Flash, and Green Lantern in 8-inch scale with around 20 points of articulation (give or take). They also include alternate hands and the occasional effect part. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that the figures are set to arrive in January, and U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79. You won’t be charged until they’re on the way to your doorstep.

Darkseid DAH-139 Dynamic 8-Ction Figure ($87.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: “This DAH-139 collectible figure features a highly detailed sculpt inspired by iconic comic artwork, capturing Darkseid’s rugged stone-like facial texture and menacing presence. Dressed in a premium blue-silver fabric battle suit, complete with natural fabric folds and a commanding physique, he radiates the aura of a dark god. Equipped with 18 points of articulation and 4x interchangeable hands (fists, open hands, item-holding, relaxed), plus exclusive Omega Beam effect parts for dynamic posing. “

Superman DAH-142 Dynamic 8-Ction Figure ($54.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: “The DAH-142 figure showcases Superman’s iconic look with a meticulously sculpted head, signature determined gaze, and classic blue suit with red and yellow accents. The famous S-shield on his chest and fabric red cape with inner wire frame complete his heroic presence. Features 22 points of articulation and 4x interchangeable hands (fists, open hands, item-holding, relaxed), allowing you to recreate classic flight and battle poses. “

Batman DAH-139 Dynamic 8-Ction Figure ($54.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: “The DAH-143 figure captures Batman’s intense stare beneath his cowl, with detailed sculpting of facial texture and muscular physique. Dressed in a gray battle suit with a yellow utility belt, black gloves, boots, and a premium fabric cape with inner wire for dynamic posing. Includes 22 points of articulation and 5x interchangeable hands (fists, hand blade, item-holding, weapon-holding, relaxed) to recreate signature stances and fight scenes.”

The Flash DAH-141 Dynamic 8-Ction Figure ($54.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: “The DAH-141 figure features a dynamic sculpt capturing Barry’s determined smile, sharp eyes, and iconic red-and-gold mask. The high-gloss red suit showcases detailed muscle lines, accented with the white lightning emblem, gold belt, and boots, recreating his electrifying speed. Comes with 22 points of articulation, 4x interchangeable hands (fists, hand blade, item-holding, relaxed), allowing for classic running, battle, or standing poses.”

Green Lantern DAH-140 Dynamic 8-Ction Figure ($54.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: “The DAH-140 figure faithfully recreates Hal Jordan’s determined expression beneath his iconic green mask, with precise sculpting and detailed facial features. The metallic green suit highlights his muscular physique, symbolizing strength and leadership. Includes 18 points of articulation, 4x interchangeable hands (fists, open hands, item-holding, relaxed), and the signature Green Lantern accessory, allowing you to recreate the iconic ring-charging scene.”