Constantine 2: Watch Keanu Reeves Return in Epic Fan Trailer

Keanu Reeves is returning to some of his fan favorite roles just this year, reprising as Neo in a fourth film in The Matrix and as John Wick in the fourth chapter of that franchise. Fans of his 2005 film Constantine have been eager for the actor to reprise his part as the DC Comics character for some time and one fan has delivered a trailer for what that might look like. YouTuber stryder HD (who previously cut together a fan edit for the new Spawn movie starring Jamie Foxx and a horror re-cut of The Mask) has cut together a fan trailer for Constantine II, giving us a taste of what might have been with a sequel for the film. Check it out in the player below!

Lucky for the fan-edit, Reeves’ characters in Constantine and the John Wick franchise have the same first names, so the use of dialogue from the Wick franchise fits in perfectly here. The edit leans in heavily with footage from the three John Wick movies but also includes clips from the 2010 remake of The Wolfman, plus the 2011 horror movie The Rite, and live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell from 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Footage of Shia LaBeouf from the 2012 movie The Company You Keep is used so he can “reprise” his role of Chas Kramer from the 2005 movie, and the footage of Alexandra Daddario (fan cast as DC character Zatanna) comes from films Texas Chainsaw 3D and The Vatican Tapes, as well as the music video for Maroon 5’s “The Wait” which she appears in.

Though a sequel this far removed from the film doesn’t seem likely at this point, fans have been eager to see it for sometime, but even Reeves has been outspoken about reprising the role. Speaking on Variety’s movie podcast, The Big Ticket just last year, the actor reiterated that he always wanted to return to the part.

“I’ve always wanted to play John Constantine again,” Reeves said previously. “I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and [playing] in that world.”

Directed by Francis Lawrence years before he took on the sequels to The Hunger Games, the film also starred Rachel Weisz, musician Gavin Rossdale, and Peter Stormare, plus eventual Marvel Cinematic Universe actors Tilda Swinton and Djimon Hounsou.

Since Reeves played the character, John Constantine has gotten new life in live-action with actor Matt Ryan taking on the role for both the short-lived NBC series and reprising the part for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and the various CW superhero crossovers.