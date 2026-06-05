5 Most Powerful Alien Races in DC Comics, Ranked

The DC Universe is incomprehensively massive, with countless worlds and alien races that call it home. Indeed, many of DC’s greatest heroes, from Superman and Martian Manhunter to nearly the entire Green Lantern Corps, are extraterrestrials who not only protect the Earth but the entire cosmos and multiverse. Some of these alien races are billions strong, while others are on the verge of extinction. Yet no matter how populous their numbers are, countless alien species in DC Comics naturally possess abilities that allow them to challenge the gods themselves. These aliens have the power to reshape and destroy the entire universe.

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Extraterrestrials are always viewed as beings far more powerful than humans, and these are the strongest of them all. This list will cover alien races as a group, not consider specific outliers. Additionally, only alien races that originate from the central DC Universe will be included. So, no technologically advanced deities like the New Gods or higher-dimensional entities like the Fifth-Dimensional Imps will be featured.

5) Green Martians

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On Mars, Earth’s neighbor, lived one of the strongest and most versatile alien races in the universe. The red planet had two types of Martians, Green and White, with the former being slightly stronger. Despite the White Martians being more violent kind, the Green Martians ultimately defeated and banished their sadistic cousins to another dimension. Green Martians like Martian Manhunter possess nearly unrivaled telepathic and shapeshifting abilities. In addition, they have super-strength, flight, telekinesis, density manipulation, invisibility, and heat-vision powers. Green Martians can regenerate their entire body from a single atom. Although most of these benevolent aliens were wiped out by a psychic virus, Martian Manhunter survived and is one of the most powerful members of the Justice League.

4) Daxamites

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An offshoot of Kryptonians who left Krypton and interbred with other aliens, the Daxamites possess all the abilities of their cousins. Under a yellow sun, Daxamites gain immeasurable strength and speed, along with heat-vision, flight, and freeze-breath. The biggest divergence between Daxamites and Kryptonians is that the former is vulnerable to lead, not Kryptonite. Even with such a glaring weakness, many Daxamites like Mon-El, Andromeda, and Sodam Yat can perform cosmic feats such as flying faster than light and obliterating entire planets. Even more importantly, thanks to the Eradicator’s experiments, a new breed of Daxamites has been developed that is completely immune to lead, making them less vulnerable and even more powerful.

3) Burning Martians

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Before the Green or White Martians, there were the Burning Martians. The original rulers of Mars, the Burning Martians, were all-powerful and vile creatures in a constant state of civil war. Burning Martians were constantly encased in flames and could burn practically anything. All their abilities, including telepathy, shapeshifting, super-strength, and heat-vision, were far more potent than those of other Martian races. These Martians were so powerful and terrifying a threat to the universe that the Oans lobotomized them, rendering them significantly weaker and vulnerable to fire. With their rage extinguished, the Burning Martians evolved into the Green and White Martians. Just one resurrected Burning Martian had the telepathic ability to cause chaos on a global scale and defeat the Justice League.

2) Kryptonians

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Although most of Krypton’s people died when their planet was destroyed, the few survivors discovered that they were practically gods when bathed in the light of a yellow sun. Kryptonians like Superman, Supergirl, and General Zod and his followers are among the most powerful beings in the universe. Although Kryptonians are weak to Kryptonite, magic, and red sunlight, underneath a yellow sun, they possess infinite strength, speed, and durability. Along with these powers, yellow sunlight also grants Kryptonians heat vision, freeze breath, flight, and super senses. Kryptonians regularly perform feats that shake the universe and beyond, including shattering planets and stars, defeating all-powerful gods, flying fast enough to warp spacetime, and creating shockwaves felt throughout all of existence.

1) Maltusians

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One of the first intelligent lifeforms to emerge in the multiverse, the Maltusians have existed for billions of years. These short, blue, and immortal aliens left their homeworld, Maltus, for the planet Oa, which lies at the center of the universe. The Malutians would break into several factions, each equally powerful: the Oans, Controllers, and Zamerons. The Oans, aka the Guardians of the Universe, are responsible for both the creation of the Manhunters and Green Lanterns. Meanwhile, the Controllers formed the Dark Stars, and the Zamerons founded the Star Sapphires. The Maltusians created all these groups, harnessing primordial energies that govern the universe and emotions. Maltusians can manipulate near-infinite amounts of energy, travel through time, and warp reality.

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