‘Constantine: The Legend Continues’ Animated Movie to Air in October

The CW has revealed the Constantine: The Legend Continues, the animated series created for CW Seed and starring DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Matt Ryan in his role as John Constantine, will air on the network in October.

Matt Ryan’s John Constantine became such a fan-favorite character that even the quick demise of his solo TV series wasn’t enough to kill the actor’s version of the Hellblazer exorcist. Ryan got to reprise Constantine in animated form for the Justice League Dark animated feature, which is set in the same continuity as City of Demons.

If becoming a star of the DC Animated Universe wasn’t enough, Ryan has also become a breakout star of the live-action DC Universe, with a featured guest spot in Legends of Tomorrow season 3, which has now become a regular leading role in season 4. He’s so adept at nailing John Constantine’s smarmy charm that fans can’t help but to be charmed by his take on the character.

This movie was eventually released on DVD and Blu-ray, and features deleted scenes not available in the CW Seed version of the show.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

John Constantine (voiced by Matt Ryan) is a seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult. Armed with an arcane knowledge of the dark arts and a wicked wit, he fights the good fight.

With his soul already damned to hell, he’ll do whatever it takes to protect the innocent. With the balance of good and evil on the line‎, Constantine uses his skills to face the supernatural terrors that threaten our world and send them back where they belong. After that, who knows… maybe there’s hope for him and his soul after all.

Based on characters from DC, CONSTANTINE: THE LEGEND CONTINUES is from Berlanti Productions and Phantom Four Films in association with Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, with executive producers David S. Goyer, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, and Sam Register.

Following the movie’s broadcast debut, cast and producers from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will discuss the upcoming season and give fans a sneak peek at season four, which will debut the following week.

Constantine: The Legend Continues will air on Monday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.