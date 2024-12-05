Creature Commandos Subtly Takes a Stand in One of the Biggest Geopolitical Conflicts Happening Right Now

Following James Gunn’s tradition of including hit songs in his comic book adaptations, Creature Commandos set the tone for the team’s Eastern Europe adventure with a selection of punk and gypsy music. However, keen-eared fans might notice the first two episodes of Creature Commandos feature four songs by the same band – a first in Gunn’s Hollywood history. These songs are compositions of Gogol Bordello, a Ukrainian band that even gets an animated cameo during The Bride’s (voice of Indira Varma) flashbacks. This creative choice carries particular weight given Gogol Bordello’s outspoken stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making the band’s inclusion more than just a stylistic decision.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gogol Bordello and the War in Ukraine

Image courtesy of Paramount+

Gogol Bordello’s journey from Ukrainian immigrants to international cultural ambassadors spans over two decades. Founded by frontman Eugene Hütz in New York’s Lower East Side in 1999, the band pioneered “gypsy punk,” fusing traditional Eastern European melodies with fierce punk rock energy. Their name itself carries cultural weight, referencing Ukrainian writer Nikolai Gogol and establishing their commitment to preserving and celebrating their heritage through art.

The band’s connection to Ukraine runs deeper than mere musical expression. Hütz, born in Ukraine during the Soviet era, experienced firsthand the complexities of Eastern European politics and cultural identity. Growing up in a time of significant political upheaval, he and his bandmates have consistently used their platform to highlight the struggles of the Ukrainian people. Their music became more than entertainment. It’s a form of cultural resistance, preserving Ukrainian identity in the face of external pressures.

In short, artistic activism isn’t new for Gogol Bordello. Throughout their career, the band has been vocal about immigrant experiences, cultural displacement, and political oppression. In addition, their music style has always been a symbolic borderless territory, challenging rigid national and cultural boundaries. By blending musical traditions from various Eastern European cultures, they create a sound that celebrates diversity and rejects narrow nationalist narratives.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Gogol Bordello has emerged as one of the most powerful artistic voices supporting the country. In August 2022, frontman Eugene Hütz traveled to Ukraine to perform secret concerts for soldiers, collaborating with the National Border Guard Service Orchestra to boost defender morale – an event registered in the documentary Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story. The band’s 2022 album, Solidaritine, even directly addressed the conflict, featuring collaborations with Ukrainian artists and serving as a rallying cry for their homeland.

Hütz and other band members have been active in fundraising, humanitarian efforts, and raising global awareness about the situation in Ukraine. Their concerts often include direct appeals for support, information about humanitarian aid, and solidarity with Ukrainian resistance. That means their inclusion in Creature Commandos is a statement of solidarity by DC Studios.

Creature Commandos Subtly Takes A Side in the Conflict

Image courtesy of DC Studios

DC Studios’ decision to feature multiple Gogol Bordello songs in the opening episodes of Creature Commandos creates a unique viewing experience that works on multiple levels. Their energetic punk-folk fusion provides an engaging soundtrack for casual viewers, enhancing the show’s Eastern European setting. At the same time, people who are aware of Gogol Bordello’s political work can quickly realize that the series is trying to bring awareness to the Ukrainian situation. Sure, Gunn has been a Gogol Bordello fan for decades, and the band’s sound is a perfect fit for the setting of Creature Commandos. Yet, including so many Gogol Bordello songs right from the start and even making them official DCU characters through their animated cameo is not accidental.

As with Peacemaker and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy before, the audience will quickly search for Creature Commandos songs on their preferred streaming platform, learning more about Gogol Bordello and their condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That way, DC Studios can subtly choose a side while avoiding any direct reference to the conflict that could bring them some geopolitical heat.

DC Studios’ choice to feature Gogol Bordello is a nuanced way of engaging with contemporary geopolitical narratives. The studio introduces viewers to a complex cultural narrative without heavy-handed exposition by incorporating the band’s music. This subtle form of storytelling allows audiences to discover and engage with critical global issues through popular media without being preachy. It’s a smart move that makes us appreciate even more the level of detail the entire Creature Commandos crew dedicated to the DCU’s first chapter.

New episodes of Creature Commandos hit MAX every Thursday until January 9, 2025.