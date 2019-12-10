Crisis On Infinite Earths Brings in a Legends of Tomorrow Fan Favorite in an Awesome Way

Since DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has not yet come back for its new season, fans of the series got their first glimpse of the Waverider since last spring in tonight’s episode of Batwoman as part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The place was a little different than usual, though, complete with a surprising guest appearance from a fan-favorite Legends character who showed up in a way

This is a pretty minor spoiler, so we are only giving it a little bit of spoiler space. But seriously, guys, spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Two,” tonight’s episode of Batwoman.

In the episode, Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller) appears — ish — as the voice of “Leonard,” the AI voice of a Waverider from an alternate Earth. In that world, where the Legends are retired, Mick Rory live on The Waverider, the place a mess of beer cans and we assume stolen treasures from all throughout history. Like Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson), who provided the voice of the Nazi Waverider in “Crisis on Earth-X” because its captain/owner was that world’s version of Oliver Queen.

That same crossover had introduced a version of Snart from Earth-X, who was bisexual and dating The Ray (Russell Tovey), so it seems that since his departure from Legends, they have had no shortage of opportunities to reinsert him.

An available Waverider means that both the Waverider and Rory himself get to join the Crisis, without undermining that’s going on with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, a series that left reality pretty radically changed at the end of last season. This way, fans of that series will get to see it play out in an episode that is focused on the characters, rather than on the Crisis, and viewers who don’t watch Legends won’t feel that the most important Arrowverse crossover is weighed down with exposition related to that series in what will be its final chapter.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes.

The event is the most ambitious thing DC has ever attempted in live action, bringing together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicked off this week with last night’s episode of Supergirl, runs through tonight’s episode of Batwoman and tomorrow’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis. And while Black Lightning‘s midseason finale — which airs tonight after Batwoman — is not technically part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” there are red skies, and the episode’s title is “Earth Crisis.” So things are not too far removed.