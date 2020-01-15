Crisis on Infinite Earths Reveals First Look at Stargirl’s Justice Society of America

Before the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the Justice Society of America was a team that had appeared in the ’40s and then vanished around the time of the Red Scare, only to have some of their descendants play a role in the second season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Outside of Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), though, they did not have much of an impact on the Arrowverse as a whole. That is going to be different on Earth-2, apparently, where Stargirl, S.T.R.I.P.E., and the Justice Society of America made their first live-action appearance during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event tonight on The CW.

Stargirl will air both on The CW and on the DC Universe app, for which it was originally developed. The series stars Brec Bassinger in the title role, along with Joel McHale, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and more.

And in the final moments of the Crisis tonight, fans got a look at a number of characters who had not yet been seen in live-action.

The Stargirl pilot was directed by Glen Winter, who contributed the Arrow hour of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” That chapter — part four of five — aired back to back with part five tonight, an episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. It was in the Legends episode that, after the multiverse was reconfigured following the defeat of the Anti-Monitor, that fans got their first look at S.T.R.I.P.E., Stargirl’s stepdad who lives inside of a mecha, as well as Doctor Mid-Nite, Hourman, and Wildcat. It is not immediately clear whether these actors are acutally the cast from Stargirl or extras, although it seems likely that this is the final look of the heroes of the modern-day Justice Society.

The series is expected to debut later in 2020, although no specific date has been set and it is not yet clear whether the decision to air jointly on the app and on The CW will change anything about the release roll-out.

STARGIRL follows High School sophomore Courtney Whitmore who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new DC Universe series reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in a fun, exciting and unpredictable series premiering in 2019, produced by Warner Bros. Television, Mad Ghost Productions and Berlanti Productions.