The Internet Reacts To Oliver and Felicity Getting Married in “Crisis on Earth-X”

The Arrowverse crossover event, “Crisis on Earth-X”, concluded tonight and while the event started off with the WestAllen wedding and ended with the WestAllen wedding, there was another wedding in the final moments of the crossover that fans have been waiting for.

Tonight, Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) finally said “I do” with Diggle (David Ramsey) presiding in an impromptu double wedding with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). While the wedding wasn’t a complete surprise as photos from the set had been leaked earlier this fall revealing that the Olicity wedding might finally happen, there were still some strong reactions — both positive and negative — to the marriage of one of the most talked-about couples in the Arrowverse.

Here are some of the internet’s reactions to the Olicity wedding in “Crisis on Earth-X”.

