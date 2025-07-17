3 Superman Movies See Huge Streaming Boost (& the Biggest Isn’t the One You Think)

Following the massive box office success of Superman, other DC titles are experiencing a boost in streams on HBO Max. Deadline reports that following Superman‘s success, Warner Bros. Discovery is seeing enthusiasm for the new movie flow over into its streaming offerings. Interest was already up on the Zack Snyder-directed Man of Steel, which flew back into the top tanks last week. The Henry Cavill-led Man of Steel was the seventh-most-watched movie on HBO and HBO Max around the time of Superman‘s release. However, titles like Peacemaker, Superman: The Movie, and Super/Man: The Christoper Reeve Story have also seen a significant boost in streams since Superman‘s theatrical release.

In the case of Peacemaker, a surge in viewers due to Superman may seem surprising. The show’s first season saw a 91% increase in viewership within just the last week. A good sign as the series prepares for its upcoming second season next month. Nathan Fillion will reprise his role as Guy Gardner in the show, ahead of his appearance in HBO Max’s Lanterns. He’ll be joined by fellow Superman co-stars Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. The hit series, starring John Cena as the titular character, is expected to play a huge role in the future of the DC Universe.

Superman Soars on Streaming

According to Deadline, Superman: The Movie was up 332% week-over-week. Starring Christoper Reeve, Superman: The Movie is still considered one of the best superhero movies of all time. It’s also one of the best representations of Superman as an icon. Interestingly, while Superman: The Movie saw a bigger increase in viewership, Man of Steel was the most-watched Superman movie on HBO Max last week, with its viewership surging 218% over the prior week.

With interest renewed in the Christoper Reeve-led Superman: The Movie, it shouldn’t be too surprising that fans wanted to learn more about Reeve. Super/Man: The Christoper Reeve Story, the documentary from directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, saw its viewership rise by 1,206% week-over-week. The documentary, released last year, features footage of Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve, with appearances by Alexandra Reeve Givens, Matthew Reeve, and Will Reeve.

Superman flew into theaters last week and managed to surpass all expectations with a $125 million domestic opening. The film is expected to take in another $62.5 million in its second weekend, with little to no competition this upcoming weekend. The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, and is written and directed by DC Studios co-head James Gunn. The film also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

Superman is now playing exclusively in theaters.