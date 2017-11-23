The CW’s Crisis On Earth-X “Weapon” Extended Trailer Released

The latest trailer for this year’s crossover between The CW’s superhero shows offers a greater glimpse at the fascist world of Earth-X.

But while the heroes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow might seem like enough to take on a group of Nazis, they’ll have to deal with a doomsday weapon in Crisis on Earth-X. Check out the video above.

The video shows the parallel Earth where the Nazis won World War II, offering detailed looks at the evil versions of Arrow and Supergirl’s costumes.

But after they attempt to invade Arrowverse during Iris West and Barry Allen’s nuptials, it appears as if the group of united heroes goes to take the fight to their world. But first, they have to go through a squad of Nazis beneath a freeway overpass.

We also see glimpses of the Earth-X portal used to traverse dimensions, as well as versions of Captain Cold, Green (or Red) Arrow, Supergirl, and the Reverse Flash. That seems like a very formidable lineup to go against. Luckily, the Arrowverse heroes have all of those and then some on their side.

Crisis on Earth-X is shaping up to be the biggest crossover among the series yet. Though it started with The Flash and Arrow and then added the other shows as they came along, this epic event comes now that all of the individual series have found their footing.

It’ll be exciting to see Sara Lance and Alex Danvers mixing it up with Killer Frost and Black Canary. And even though someone like Supergirl seems impossible to stop in their quest to defeat the Nazis, sometimes all you need is to fight fire with fire. Or, maybe, Kryptonian with Kryptonite?

Crisis on Earth-X premieres Monday, November 27 with Supergirl, followed by Arrow. The event concludes on Tuesday, November 28 with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.