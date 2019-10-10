Crisis On Infinite Earths: New Look At Brandon Routh’s Kingdom Come Superman

The CW’s upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths will feature a slew of guest appearances and cameos, but one of the bigger guest stars will be none other than Brandon Routh. Routh, who currently stars in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as Ray Palmer, previously rocked the iconic red and blue suit of Superman in the film Superman Returns. That didn’t end up being the franchise starter everyone assumed it would, but he’s getting another shot at the character in Crisis on Infinite Earths as he takes on the role of Kingdom Come Superman. Routh is celebrating his Birthday today, and Legends co-star Tala Ashe celebrated by revealing a behind the scenes picture of them together, with Routh in the new suit.

As you can see in the image below, Routh will look quite a bit like the character from the classic storyline, which takes place in the future and features an older and more weathered Superman. The iconic red on black symbol is on his chest and you can even see some grey in his hair, and we can’t wait to see Routh’s version of Supes in action.

The caption reads “happy birthday to the incomparable, kind and SUPER(!!!) @brandonjrouth 🦸🏻‍♂️#neverfeltsaferinmylife”.

Routh won’t be the only Superman connected guest appearance, as Tom Welling and Erica Durance of Smallville fame will also be making an appearance, as will Batman 66’s Burt Ward and plenty more. This is easily going to be the biggest event the Arrowverse has attempted, and it looks like it’s going to deliver.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will include Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, though it will also serve as a bit part of Arrow’s final season, with some expecting it to be the finale to Oliver’s story arc.

Arrow is entering its eighth and final season, but as it gets ready to leave the station Batwoman enters its big debut, and with the recent announcement of the Canaries show, the Arrowverse isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.