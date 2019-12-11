Crisis on Infinite Earths Viewers React to Cliffhanger in Part 3

The third part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” aired tonight. Going into the five-part crossover event, fans knew that there would be a break between The Flash hour, Part 3 and the Arrow hour, Part 4, with the event taking a month long holiday break. The break is one that is unique to this year’s Arrowverse crossover and late last month, executive producer Marc Guggenheim made things a bit more interesting in terms of that break when he revealed that there would be a significant cliffhanger. Now that that cliffhanger is here, viewers are freaking out about what they’ve just seen and the fact that they have to wait a whole month to find out what happens next.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3,” below.

After uniting the seven Paragons, the Arrowverse’s heroes returned to the Waverider — only to get a very unexpected surprise. Lyla Michaels/Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) returned to the ship, just as everyone realized that she was under the control of the Anti-Monitor. Harbinger’s eyes then grew white, and she – possessed by the Anti-Monitor – then began to fight the heroes. This culminated in her killing The Monitor and destroying Earth-1, only leaving the Waverider floating through the Anti-Matter universe. Pariah then the seven Paragons off the Waverider — to what ended up being the Vanishing Point — just as everyone on the Waverider was erased in anti-matter.

While at the Vanishing Point, Earth-96 Superman began to change — and ended up morphing into Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). Luthor revealed that he had rewritten the Book of Destiny to ensure his own safety, and make himself a Paragon.

The moment was certainly unexpected — and is certainly one of many that “Crisis” still has in store and fans are freaking out about it online. Read on for some of the reactions to tonight’s insane “Crisis” cliffhanger below.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Yeah, this face.