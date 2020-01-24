Crisis on Infinite Earths: Osric Chau Wants Ryan Choi to Wear the Atom Suit

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” gave viewers quite a lot to take in, between the surprising cameos, epic fight scenes, and earth-shattering revelations regarding The CW’s Arrowverse. Among the wide array of characters that factored into the event, the network introduced audiences to the first live-action take on Ryan Choi, who was brought to life by Supernatural alum Osric Chau. Ryan’s arrival was almost immediately met with speculation, as fans wondered if he would eventually take over the mantle of The Atom from Legends of Tomorrow‘s Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh). As Chau recently told ComicBook.com, he doesn’t know exactly where Ryan Choi’s future is headed in the post-“Crisis” Arrowverse, but he’s excited to potentially explore the character more.

“I wish I knew. I can’t really say,” Chau explained. “And even if I do know, I probably can’t really say, because it’d be more fun if it was a surprise. But I don’t know. I don’t know. Even if I say I don’t know, you can’t trust me. We’re at a weird impasse. Personally, I love the fact that he’s a human and we get to see this other perspective for once, because everyone around him is super and it’s nice to get an origin story. So I would love to see that explored more.”

Of course, with Routh expected to depart Legends of Tomorrow at some point this season, the question of who will eventually step into The Atom’s rather-expensive boots remains. As Chau put it, he would love to see Ryan take over the mantle on any of the post-“Crisis” Arrowverse shows, if it fits the story that’s being told.

“I want Ryan to wear the Atom suit at some point,” Chau continued. “I would love for him to take on the full mantle of The Atom. I want the hero’s journey. I want him to earn it. So that’s what I hope for, if it makes sense for the story. If it makes sense for him to hop into any of these shows. Does he have his own show? I don’t know. But I hope that the powers to be are at least thinking about it.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is available to stream in its entirety on The CW’s website.