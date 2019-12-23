Kevin Conroy as Batman in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Behind-The-Scenes Footage Released

The first half of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover completely blew fans’ minds when it debuted earlier this month, introducing some amazing new pockets into the DCTV multiverse. Among these was the event’s take on Bruce Wayne, who was played by legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. To tide fans over until the event’s return, The CW has released a behind-the-scenes featurette called “Back From Beyond”, which highlights Conroy’s unique take on the Dark Knight.

“In Batman Beyond, I played an older Bruce Wayne. He still had hope for the world,” Conroy explains in the video, which you can check out above. “This Bruce Wayne, he’s become so broken and so embittered by life that he sees no hope for the world.

“I never thought I’d get a chance to do it on camera, ’cause I was getting older and older and older,” Conroy continues. “I was sort of aging out of Batman, you know? But luckily, I aged into old Bruce Wayne.”

While the Bruce Wayne we saw in “Crisis” endured a surprising fate, after being accidentally killed by Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in an ensuing battle. But even then, Conroy has considered the possibility of being able to return to the character in live-action, and would certainly love the chance to.

“Wouldn’t that be awesome? That would be so awesome,” Conroy told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I was thinking that as I was doing this, that I’m kind of inhabiting Old Bruce Wayne from Batman Beyond. He’s not that old — Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond is like 80. He’s not that old in this but he is as limited in his ability to be physical in this. He’s not fully able-bodied. In that sense he’s like Old Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond. And I was using the voice, actually, from Old Bruce Wayne from Batman Beyond. I was thinking, it would be great to do that. I would love it.”

“Crisis” follows an alliance between the characters of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, as they serve as the multiverse’s last defense against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). In the process, fans have been treated to a wide array of cameos, including Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Batman‘s Robert Wuhl, legendary Robin actor Burt Ward, the cast of DC Universe’s Titans, Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott and Dina Meyer, and Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is currently on a midseason break. The event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.