Crisis on Infinite Earths Ending Explained

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover officially came to a close on Tuesday night, and it ended on one doozy of an ending. After years of hyping up the event across the network’s Arrowverse of shows – and a major cliffhanger from the episodes that aired in December – the franchise’s heroes united for an epic final battle. If you’re finding yourself scratching your head at the conclusion of “Crisis”, we’re here to help. Obviously, spoilers for Part 5 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below! Only look if you want to know!

After an epic fight to save and restore the multiverse, the Arrowverse’s heroes learned that they were reunited on “Earth-Prime”, which had been merged together in the creation of the new multiverse. After detecting anti-matter still in the new multiverse, the team drew out and fought the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and ultimately shrank him down into the microverse.

After the Earth was saved, the U.S. president made an address thanking Oliver for his sacrifice. Then, Oliver narrated a new montage revealing the creation of the new multiverse — and what Earths that entailed. Stargirl and the Justice Society of America were on Earth-2, a series of Green Lanterns were on Earth-12, Swamp Thing was on Earth-19, Titans was on Earth-9, Doom Patrol was on Earth-21, and Kingdom Come Superman was on Earth-96.

Then, The Flash, White Canary, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Martian Manhunter all reconvened in an abandoned STAR Labs facility, where they put Oliver Queen’s costume in a memorial. Barry suggested that the facility be where they reconvene anytime the world is in danger, and unveiled a round table with each of their emblems on the back. They sat down in celebration, only to hear a monkey in the walls — Gleek, the monkey most often associated with the Super Friends and the Wonder Twins.

This certainly leaves the multiverse in a pretty epic new standing, all while capping off the massive event.

“I think, with comic books period, it’s always open-ended,” Garrett said in an interview last year. “Nothing’s ever definitive. Even back in the day, like when Doomsday killed Superman, but then he came back. So, you know, stuff happens. I don’t want to give too much away with the crossover. But, you know, in the comic book world… Like I was joking around with one of the producers, and we’re talking about The Princess Bride and there was a scene in The Princess Bride where it’s like, ‘Is he a little dead or is he all the way dead?’ Billy Crystal’s character. To me, that’s the comic book world: ‘Is he dead, or is he just a little dead? Which dead is he?’ So, you know, we’ll see what happens, but I think the writers are creative, that’s the base of it.”

