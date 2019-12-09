Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1 Has a Surprising Cameo from Star Trek: The Next Generation Star

The “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which officially began tonight on The CW, is something that fans have been looking forward to for quite some time. The crossover, which draws inspiration from the iconic DC Comics event of the same name, spanned across The CW’s multiverse of shows and beyond, into some pretty surprising films and television shows that DC has made over the years. This was especially the case in the event’s opening scene, which followed a montage of Earths that had sadly met their fate at the hands of the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). In addition to some instantly-recognizable cameos, “Part 1” featured one surprising familiar face – and, for DC fans, a familiar voice – in an unexpected role. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 1, below! Only look if you want to know!

Shortly after the anti-matter began to destroy the multiverse, we traveled to Supergirl‘s Earth-38, where one person in particular seemed to be preparing for the coming “Crisis” in a particular way. A man was standing in the streets of National City holding a sign that says “Prepare to meet thy doom, the end of the world is nigh”, and monologuing about how even Supergirl can’t save them. He and the other citizens of National City were then attacked by Spike the Dragon, only for the Girl of Steel to swoop in and save them.

While the man only appears in “Crisis” for a short amount of time, it was easy to see that he was played by none other than actor, author, and television personality Wil Wheaton.

Wheaton, who audiences know best for playing Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation, has had a varied history in the DC universe, largely through voicing characters on animated series. This includes voicing Aqualad on Teen Titans and Teen Titans GO!, Cosmic Boy in the 2006-2008 Legion of Super-Heroes series, and Ted Kord/Blue Beetle in Batman: The Brave and the Bold. In recent years, he has also voiced The Flash in Teen Titans Go!: To the Movies, and Robin in the DC Universe Online video game.

Not only does Wheaton’s cameo pique the interest of Star Trek fans, but it provides a unique homage to the wide array of DC animated properties. (It also, weirdly, provides a bizarre link between “Crisis” and Sharknado 2: The Second One.) In addition to Wheaton’s cameo, “Crisis” also features the appearance of prolific Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, who will be playing a live-action Bruce Wayne in the event.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will continue across Batwoman on Monday, December 9th at 8/7c, as well as The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.