Crisis on Infinite Earths Viewers React to The Flash Twist

Spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three.” As promised way back in the pilot episode of The Flash, Barry Allen vanished in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, sacrificing himself to stop the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse. To the surprise of fans, though, it was not the Barry they were expecting, and the Flash of Earth-90 (John Wesley Shipp) shuffled off this mortal coil, sacrificing himself to save not just the multiverse generally but Barry (Grant Gustin) personally. After a brief flashback to the love of his life, Tina McGee (Amanda Pays), Barry-90 vanished into nothingness, destroying the antimatter cannon and stopping the antimatter wave from destroying Earth-1.

And fans lost their minds. Both the sacrifice and the twist had an impact on Twitter.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes.

The event is the most ambitious thing DC has ever attempted in live action, bringing together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicked off this week with last night’s episode of Supergirl, runs through tonight’s episode of Batwoman and tomorrow’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis. And while Black Lightning‘s midseason finale — which airs tonight after Batwoman — is not technically part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” there are red skies, and the episode’s title is “Earth Crisis.” So things are not too far removed.

CW hyped up Crisis and Barry dying in S1 EP1 only for another Flash to die in crisis!!!! WHAT THE HELL @CW_TheFlash @TheCW YOU DONT PUT ALL THAT HYPE IN OVER BARRY VANISHING IN CRISIS ONYL TO NOT HAVE HIM VANISH WHEN HES SUPPOSE TO!!!! Yeah sure bring him back in the last 2 hours — Kevin Lee (@KevinJLee446) December 11, 2019

I knew this is how it was going to go, I said a while ago they never said which Flash needed to die in crisis and I knew e90 flash had the heart and with his world already gone, he would make that sacrifice — Polly is Writing…and Writing. (@p_machor) December 11, 2019

even though i knew they were gonna end up making jay be the flash to die instead of barry im still heartbroken — lu ᗢ crisis spoilers (@lexaslegendss) December 11, 2019

Welp A Flash Did die in the crisis and I wasn’t expecting that flashback. This episode is gonna be the death of me I’ve screamed and cried. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarth — Charles Fernandez #IStandWithMelissa (@movie_charles) December 11, 2019

I just realized that no one from Team Flash has told Wally West (Kid Flash) that Barry is supposed to die in the crisis #TheFlash #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Chris Cooks (@ccooks3) December 11, 2019

Earth 90 Flash just met his heroic end comic book style. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/wLU1bmasin — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) December 11, 2019

I knew the Flash of Earth 90 would stop Barry and sacrifice his self to save everyone. A true hero all the way to the very end.#CrisisInfiniteEarths #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/Bc1a7uBCX7 — House of Ross (@digitalinkfreak) December 11, 2019

Pouring one out for the OG, RIP Earth-90 Flash. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/XUB4m6uhvO — Chris Morris (@CRMorris117) December 11, 2019

It kind of had to happen

